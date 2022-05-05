PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on person shooting and killing birds in Costa Mesa

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting and killing birds with a pellet gun at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa.

On Friday, at least three ducks were killed and a goose was wounded and later euthanized as a result of her injuries. Two weeks prior, four ducks were found dead after being shot.

"We feel traumatized," said Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center executive director Debbie McGuire. "I mean it's hard on every single person here — myself included [and] our veterinarian. Because it's so senseless to have them so brutally shot like that."

Another duck was brought to the center on Wednesday afternoon, however, it was not immediately known if it had been shot.

The director of the wildlife center is concerned for other animals such as residents' dogs and horses at the equestrian center, which is across the street at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

"There seems to be a serial shooter on the loose, with one bird after another enduring a slow and agonizing death," says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away, before another duck or goose is mowed down in TeWinkle Park."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5282.