More ducks found shot, wounded in Costa Mesa park

Several ducks and geese were found wounded over the weekend at the same Costa Mesa park -- and in the same manner -- in which four ducks were shot and killed last month.

Costa Mesa police reported Monday that multiple ducks and geese which were found with pellet gun wounds at TeWinkle Park were taken to a wildlife rescue center for treatment.

On April 22, a mallard, a Pekin duck and two Muscovy ducks were found shot and killed by pellet guns at the same park.

Police have no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked call detectives at 714-754-5097.