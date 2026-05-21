Pet dog survives mountain lion attack outside its Glendora home

A 7-year-old Akita survived a terrifying mountain lion attack on her Glendora patio after her owner scared the predator away.

"When I swung the door open, I looked at it, and it looked at me like it was looking right through me," Owner Kevin Deal said.

Deal said he jumped into action and came face-to-face with the mountain lion when he heard his pet dog, Sasha, yelp.

"The eyes were just like huge and clear, and her teeth were fully in Sasha's skull," Deal said. "I just, I had to do something."

Deal said he kicked the mountain lion in the leg, causing it to run away, then rushed Sasha to the vet. The mountain lion left behind claw marks on the family's patio.

"There's stitches all over the place. You can't see them very much now," Deal said. "She got bit. It just missed her jugular vein."

Deal's property backs up to the Glendora foothills, which are not far from the Angeles National Forest. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said similar interactions are not uncommon but added the hot start to the year has had an impact on mountain lion sightings.

"What has been above average is the amount of sightings, and that is thought to be due to the unusually warm start to the season," said Cort Klopping, a CA DFW spokesperson.

Last month, a mountain lion killed two pet dogs in a Yucaipa backyard.

"We're going to be very careful," Deal said. "Once the swelling goes down, hopefully she's going to have a full recovery."