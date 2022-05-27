Personal watercraft prohibited at Castaic Upper Lake over Memorial Day Weekend due to low water levels

As a result of the drought, Castaic Upper Lake has announced a closure to all personal watercraft over Memorial Day Weekend, as water levels reach severely low levels.

The county has made the decision to not allow personal watercraft, like jet skis and wave runners, into the lake until further notice.

Lifeguards say the water levels have made it so that it's not safe for them to be in the water at this time.

"I have lived here my whole life and I have never seen it this low," said visitor Carol Lynn Lile.

One couple who came to the lake to fish said they hadn't visited for a while and were shocked by what the drought has done to the lake.

"It's kind of depressing because you know what it was and you see what it is," said visitor Marc Christie. "You can look down into the lake and you can see sand bars where you never have seen them before."

The low levels prompted the county to prohibit personal watercraft from the lake until water levels rebound.

"As the water levels go down, there is less area, less surface space for people to recreate here at Castaic Lake," said L.A. County lifeguard Manny Barrios

Boats and swimming in the lower lagoon will still be allowed but lifeguards will be restricting how many come on the water this weekend due to the low water levels.

"We have never seen it this low. We used to catch feet 100 feet above the water level, so it's a little depressing," said boater Judy Kanieczny.

The county has posted signs about this at all of the entrances and on its website and social media.

They recommend visitors arrive before 10 a.m. this holiday weekend if they don't want to wait in a very long line due to the one in, one out policy.