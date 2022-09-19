Watch CBS News
Person struck and killed by car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound 57 Freeway in the Anaheim area.

The person was killed at about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person. The driver remained at the scene, and the circumstances of the death were under investigation.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

