Person struck and killed by car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim area
A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound 57 Freeway in the Anaheim area.
The person was killed at about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person. The driver remained at the scene, and the circumstances of the death were under investigation.
