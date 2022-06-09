Person of interest wanted in Duarte sexual assault

Help is needed to identify a man authorities say was involved in the sexual assault of a woman in Duarte.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The sexual assault happened on April 10 at about 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Huntington Drive in Duarte. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators released few details about the assault, but have released a surveillance image of a man they called a "person of interest."

The person of interest was described as a Black man about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with curly hair, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue pants, and wore a dark-colored camouflage-print backpack. In the surveillance image released, the man wore blue jeans, a black T-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest, and glasses.

Anyone with information about the man in question can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.