Person killed in rollover crash in Pacoima

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

One person died Wednesday and another was injured when a vehicle overturned on the 118 freeway and rolled onto a below street in Pacoima. 

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m., with the vehicle overturning on the freeway and coming to rest in the 10900 block of North Haddon Avenue, near Fielding Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A second person was trapped in the crumpled vehicle and had to be extricated from the wreckage. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

