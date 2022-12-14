Person killed in car crash in South LA

A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"Crews located and extracted one patient from under a vehicle, who was sadly determined to be beyond medical help," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "One additional patient is being evaluated for possible hospital transport."

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)