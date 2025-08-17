Person killed, good Samaritan injured during late-night Los Angeles shooting

A heated confrontation became tragic late Saturday night when a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident took place in the 1300 block of St. Andrews Place in the Harvard Heights neighborhood around 10:35 p.m.

The suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal dispute when the victim called out for help as a vehicle was passing by. Police said a good Samaritan exited the vehicle to provide help, and the suspect then drew a firearm and fired shots at both of them.

The victim, who was originally in a dispute with the suspect, was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night. They've yet to be identified by authorities.

The good Samaritan was transported to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

According to the LAPD, the suspect remains at large as of Sunday. No additional details were immediatley made available.