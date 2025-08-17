Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed, good Samaritan injured during late-night Los Angeles shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A heated confrontation became tragic late Saturday night when a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident took place in the 1300 block of St. Andrews Place in the Harvard Heights neighborhood around 10:35 p.m.

The suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal dispute when the victim called out for help as a vehicle was passing by. Police said a good Samaritan exited the vehicle to provide help, and the suspect then drew a firearm and fired shots at both of them.

The victim, who was originally in a dispute with the suspect, was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night. They've yet to be identified by authorities.

The good Samaritan was transported to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

According to the LAPD, the suspect remains at large as of Sunday. No additional details were immediatley made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue