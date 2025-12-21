Watch CBS News
Person killed in Alhambra house fire

Austin Turner
A house fire in Alhambra on Friday night left one person dead, according to officials.

The City of Alhambra confirmed the incident on Sunday morning. In a news release, the city said firefighters responded to the 1800 block of South Curtis Avenue at about 10:54 p.m. Friday after reports of a fire at a single-family home.

Upon arrival, they discovered that two individuals were suffering from burn injuries in a backhouse, while one was trapped in the front house.

Crews attempted to rescue the trapped individual and those suffering from burn injuries.

A person who remains unidentified publicly was pronounced dead at the scene. Other individuals were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. No additional details were immediately made available.

