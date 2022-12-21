Watch CBS News
Person hit and killed by Amtrak train in Pomona

A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.

The person was injured about 5:40 a.m. near East First Street and Electra Street and died at the scene, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. The circumstances of the death were under investigation.

