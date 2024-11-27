Person found dead inside of burning Hollywood Hills home

One person was found dead inside of a burning home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene, located in the 8500 block of W. Lookout Mountain Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m. after learning of the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took them just over half an hour to extinguish the fire, which was burning inside of the two-story home, firefighters said.

"During fire attack, one person ... was discovered deceased and remains at scene," LAFD said. They later noted that it was an elderly adult male.

They say that they were able to keep the fire on the first floor of the home and prevented it from spreading to nearby vegetation and other homes in the area. As a precaution, a water-dropping aircraft was on scene if the flames did spread to the brush on the hillside.

The victim has not yet been identified. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.