Motorcyclist dies in crash while fleeing from Riverside County deputies in Perris

A motorcyclist who was fleeing from Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies died after crashing into an uninvolved car at a Perris intersection on Thursday afternoon.

While California Highway Patrol officers said that the crash happened just after 5 p.m. near Placentia Avenue and Redlands Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies say that the chase began somewhere near Frontage Road and Nuevo Road near the 215 Freeway when they saw the rider commit an alleged traffic infraction.

Instead of pulling over when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, they said the motorcyclist "fled at a high rate of speed, prompting a pursuit."

Eventually, the motorcyclist lost the pursuing deputies somewhere near Placentia Avenue and N. Perris Boulevard, RSO officials said.

The crash happened approximately two blocks east of that intersection as the suspect began to ride towards Redlands. CHP officers say that the driver's side of a Honda Accord, pulling into the intersection, was struck by the motorcyclist. The crash sent the motorcyclist flying onto the road, where they suffered catastrophic injuries, police said.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to authorities. He has not yet been publicly identified. The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the crash.