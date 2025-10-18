Watch CBS News
Riverside County deputies arrest armed robbery suspects who took jewelry from victims at gunpoint

Riverside County authorities arrested two teenagers who were allegedly connected to at least two armed robberies in Perris in August. 

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Laguna Street at around 5:30 p.m. on August 22 after learning of a robbery in the area, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

"Upon arrival, deputies learned two suspects had taken jewelry from the victims at gunpoint and fled the area," the release said.

They could not find the suspects, however, leading to the Perris Station's Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team to assume the investigation, the release said. 

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as 18-year-old Jaylin Solomon, of Moreno Valley, and a 17-year-old boy who was not identified as he was a minor, RSO's release said. 

Solomon was booked on suspicion of robbery after he was arrested on Oct. 15 in the 100 block of E. Emporia Street in Ontario, deputies said. The boy had previously been located on Oct. 6 in the 900 block of Morgan Street in Perris. He was booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall for robbery, according to deputies. 

"Deputies also located evidence associated with the robbery in his possession," deputies said of the teenager. 

As their investigation continues, investigators ask anyone with further details to contact RSO at (951) 210-1000. 

