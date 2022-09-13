Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.

The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.

At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.