Pedestrian struck by train in Riverside, hospitalized in unknown condition

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A pedestrian was hospitalized after they were struck by a train in Riverside on Wednesday. 

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks near E. La Cadena Drive and Kansas Avenue underneath the 60/91/215 Freeway interchange, according to the Riverside Fire Department. 

They arrived to the scene and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from injuries. 

They were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for moderate to major injuries, firefighters said. 

All train traffic was stopped through the area until just before 1 p.m.

It's unclear why the victim was on the tracks when they were hit. 

No other injuries were reported.

