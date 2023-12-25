Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Covina

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on Christmas Day, according to Metrolink officials. 

It happened around 3:21 p.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said a woman was killed. They are now investigating. 

Metrolink officials told KCAL News Monday the woman was walking on the track at Sunflower Avenue in Covina when she was struck by southbound line train 362. She was killed and the Coroner is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. 

Officials are searching, in the meantime, for a way to safely transport 51 passengers. The tracks where the woman was killed are not flat and are known as a speed slope, making the area unsafe for the passengers, Metrolink added. 

Sunflower Avenue and Covina will be closed for approximately 4 hours, LASD said. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on December 25, 2023 / 5:33 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

