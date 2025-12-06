Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Riverside

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Riverside on Friday night, police said. 

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. near Magnolia Avenue and Polk Street, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from major injuries, the release said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. 

Police said that the driver of the car, who was also not immediately identified as the investigation continued, remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. 

Though the circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, police said that they believe the pedestrian was crossing Magnolia outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck. Police said that the car was driving westbound through a green light at the time. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside police at (951) 826-8722.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue