Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Riverside

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Riverside on Friday night, police said.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. near Magnolia Avenue and Polk Street, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from major injuries, the release said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said that the driver of the car, who was also not immediately identified as the investigation continued, remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

Though the circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, police said that they believe the pedestrian was crossing Magnolia outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck. Police said that the car was driving westbound through a green light at the time.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside police at (951) 826-8722.