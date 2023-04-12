Pedestrian killed while walking on I-5 Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed while walking across southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Tuesday.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near the Magnolia Avenue offramp of the freeway just after 4 p.m.
Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was walking from the right shoulder of the freeway towards the center divider when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling down the road.
During the investigation, the two left-most lanes of the freeway will be closed, as well as the transition road to the eastbound 91 Freeway.
It remains unclear why the person was walking on the freeway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.