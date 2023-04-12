Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed while walking on I-5 Freeway in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

A person was killed while walking across southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Tuesday. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near the Magnolia Avenue offramp of the freeway just after 4 p.m. 

Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was walking from the right shoulder of the freeway towards the center divider when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling down the road. 

During the investigation, the two left-most lanes of the freeway will be closed, as well as the transition road to the eastbound 91 Freeway. 

It remains unclear why the person was walking on the freeway.

