Pedestrian killed while walking on I-5 Freeway in Anaheim

A person was killed while walking across southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near the Magnolia Avenue offramp of the freeway just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was walking from the right shoulder of the freeway towards the center divider when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling down the road.

During the investigation, the two left-most lanes of the freeway will be closed, as well as the transition road to the eastbound 91 Freeway.

It remains unclear why the person was walking on the freeway.