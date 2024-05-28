Pedestrian killed when car slams into building in Vermont Square area

A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday after getting pinned between a car and a building in the Vermont Square area.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 46th Street, near Normandie Avenue, where firefighters arrived to find the person pinned between an SUV and a two-story building, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety crews have been called to assess the integrity of the building after the force of the impact.

No further information was provided.