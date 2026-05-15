Pedestrian killed in Santa Monica bus crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers said the investigation is in its early stages, and detectives have not determined what led up to the crash.

Investigators closed Main Street between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue. Santa Monica PD advised commuters that traffic on the westbound Ocean Park Boulevard approaching Main Street will be impacted. Officers asked drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes as the investigation continues.