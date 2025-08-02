Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in Long Beach crash

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Long Beach on Friday night. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and 36th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene arrived to find that a car had struck a pedestrian. 

Investigators determined that the vehicle was driving southbound on Atlantic when it struck the woman as she crossed the street. 

The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. She has not yet been identified. 

Police said that the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

"Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision," police said. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.

