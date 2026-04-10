Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Six Flags Magic Mountain

One person died after a hit-and-run crash near Six Flags Magic Mountain on Friday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the deadly collision happened a little after 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road, less than a mile from the amusement park.

Deputies said the suspect, who was in a dark pickup truck, did not stay at the scene and drove westbound on Magic Mountain Parkway before authorities arrived. Investigators have not determined a description of the suspect.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.