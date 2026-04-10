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Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Six Flags Magic Mountain

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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One person died after a hit-and-run crash near Six Flags Magic Mountain on Friday night. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the deadly collision happened a little after 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road, less than a mile from the amusement park. 

Deputies said the suspect, who was in a dark pickup truck, did not stay at the scene and drove westbound on Magic Mountain Parkway before authorities arrived. Investigators have not determined a description of the suspect. 

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

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