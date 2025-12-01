Pedestrian killed in early morning Huntington Beach crash

A 71-year-old man was killed after a collision in Huntington Beach early Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Springdale Street and Brannen Drive around 6:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a driver of a Ford F250 and the man, who was unconscious in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford driver cooperated with authorities and is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, police said. The 37-year-old man behind the wheel was traveling northbound on Springdale when he hit the man.

No additional details, including how the crash occurred, were immediately made available.