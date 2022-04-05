Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 cars on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 4 cars on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

A pedestrian who was trying to cross the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood died early Tuesday after being struck by several vehicles.

(credit: CBS)

California Highway Patrol officers called to the northbound 170 Freeway and Sherman Way just before 2 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been trying to cross the freeway.

The pedestrian was hit by at least four vehicles, but all the drivers stopped. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities have not released the pedestrian's name, age, or gender.

Three lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours for the fatal crash investigation, but the roadway was reopened fully by 7 a.m.