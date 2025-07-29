Pedestrian killed in early morning Eagle Rock hit-and-run

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Eagle Rock early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision was reported at 5:05 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Colorado Boulevard, which is adjacent to the Eagle Rock Plaza shopping mall.

Details of the crash weren't clear as of Tuesday morning, but police said a pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The person was not identified as of 7 a.m.

No suspect information, including the make and model of the vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run, was immediately made available. A bus lingered near the scene as police investigated, but authorities later specified that it was not involved.

No additional details were immediately made available.

The LA Metro said bus lines 81, 217 and 251 will detour on El Verano Avenue, between Colorado and Broadway, through 10 a.m. in order to avoid the police activity.