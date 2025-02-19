Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Elsinore; search for suspect underway

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Elsinore early Tuesday morning and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a crash at Riverside Drive just west of Baker Street at around 12:55 a.m., according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found the victim in the road. They were declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the area. Deputies believe that a dark-colored car may have been involved in the crash but did not provide further information.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 245-3000 or (951) 776-1099.