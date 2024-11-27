Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Koreatown; police release image of car involved

Police release new footage of deadly hit-and-run crash in Koreatown

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian in the Koreatown area early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. when the victim, who has not yet been identified, was crossing Western Avenue at Seventh Street and was hit by the driver of a light gray or blue Acura MDX, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say that the car, likely 2004 to 2006 model, was driving northbound on Western Avenue and continued driving without stopping to help, heading towards Fourth Street.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver involved.

Investigators believe that the car will have sustained damage to the front right passenger side in the collision.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 473-0238.