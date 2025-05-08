Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Harbor Gateway area

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Harbor Gateway area early Thursday morning. 

The crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of S. Figueroa Street and W. 146th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived and found the victim, only described as a man in his 50s, dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators did not have information on the suspect or car involved in the crash.

Police say that a Good Samaritan driving in the area saw the man's body in the street and attempted to do CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and declared the victim deceased. 

No further information was provided. 

