Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Long Beach

An investigation was underway Sunday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles along the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.

The incident was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, authorities learned that the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and struck a second time by another vehicle that remained at the scene. The second driver was cooperating with authorities.

Authorities said the pedestrian was located in the roadway and not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash was asked to contact Det. Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).