Pedestrian hospitalized following hit-and-run in West Los Angeles
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Los Angeles.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Graham Place, just across the street from Daniel Webster Middle School.
There was no information immediately provided on either a suspect or a vehicle involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
