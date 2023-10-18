Pedestrian hospitalized following hit-and-run in West Los Angeles

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in West LA

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in West LA

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in West LA

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Graham Place, just across the street from Daniel Webster Middle School.

There was no information immediately provided on either a suspect or a vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.