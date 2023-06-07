Pedestrian hit by vehicle killed on 5 Freeway in East LA

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the northbound 5 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. near Indiana Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who died at the scene.

The northbound freeway was closed for about two hours while an investigation was conducted.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)