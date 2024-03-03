Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Sunday evening.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near Avalon Boulevard and 81st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the car, of unknown make and model, was last seen driving southbound on Avalon Boulevard.

With SkyCal overhead, police could be seen surveying the area surrounding a white canopy that was covering the victim's body in the middle of the street.

No further details were provided.