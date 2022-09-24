Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Sun Valley

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian fatality in Sun Valley.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the pedestrian was on the train tracks near N. San Fernando Road when they were struck by an oncoming Amtrak train at around 7:15 p.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no reported injuries for passengers onboard the train.

It was unclear why the pedestrian was on the tracks, and authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.