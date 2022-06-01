Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle on the 170 freeway

A pedestrian suffered major injuries and died after getting hit by a vehicle on the 170 freeway.

The collision happened near the Oxnard Street exit of the 170 Freeway at about 10:28 p.m. when authorities detailed that the vehicle hit the pedestrian in the carpool lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene after suffering fatal wounds.

An occupant of the vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital

It is unclear why a pedestrian was on the freeway.

Three lanes of the 170 Freeway were closed for over six hours as crews continued to investigate the scene Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Though it was previously reported that a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser was involved in the collision, officers detailed Wednesday morning that the vehicle was rather being driven by a Los Angeles City employee and not an officer.