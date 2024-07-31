Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Riverside County

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Riverside County on Tuesday.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. in the 23300 block of Cajalco Road in Mead Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the victim, only identified as a man, was hit while he crossed the road.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the driver, who has also not been identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation. They did not announce any arrests in the matter.

As their investigation continued, Cajalco Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who many know more is asked to contact CHP's Riverside office at (951) 324-7210.