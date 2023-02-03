Peace and healing centers open across Los Angeles County

A program designed to provide Angelenos with spaces for peace and healing opened nine different community centers across Los Angeles County on Thursday.

The $2 million program, overseen by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, launched the Peace & Healing Centers in different locations where pollution and overcrowding ranked highest in the county.

Each center will offer 20 hours of healing programming per week for residents, to provide spaces for environmental, social and economic healing, allowing safe spaces during times of crisis. Workers will help visitors with mental health services, nutrition, parenting and job training.

"Too often, communities suffering from historic neglect are continually ignored," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. "Today is a step towards breaking away from that status quo. During my administration, I look forward to working closely with the LA Civil Rights department as we take action on behalf of all Angelenos."

Centers will offer an array of activities and opportunities for visitors, including yoga, meditation, art, youth mentoring and community gardening.

The nine repair zones are located:

in South Los Angeles at the Para Los Niños on 3751 S. Hill St., Unit #4,

in Southeast Los Angeles at Volunteers for America Los Angeles (VOALA) on both 5139 S. Main Street and 5200 S. Central Ave,

in West Adams-Baldwin Village-Leimert Park at Bryant Temple AME CDC on 2525 W Vernon Ave.,



in Westlake at Central City Neighborhood Partners (CCNP) on 501 S Bixel St.,

in Wilmington-Harbor Gateway at YMCA LA on 1127 N Avalon Blvd.,

in Boyle Heights at Proytecto Pastoral on 135 N Mission Rd.,

in Skid Row at Creating Justice LA on 308 E. 5th Street,

in Arleta-Pacoima and Mission Hills-Panorama City-North Hills at El Nido Family Centers on 14547 Titus Street

LA Civil Rights Executive Director Capri Maddox said that many L.A. communities have been shut out from progress and opportunity, which led to high rates of poverty, pollution and violence.

"They also happen to be primarily communities fo color," Maddox said. "Peace & Healing Centers are one way we can begin to repair this harm, by working with trusted community partners and creating public spaces for social, economic and environmental healing."