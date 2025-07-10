Paul McCartney announces 2025 tour dates, kicking off in Palm Desert

Paul McCartney is coming to the desert, as his 'Got Back' tour to the USA! kicks off at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.

From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits, the English singer, songwriter and composer will deliver the hits throughout his three-month tour.

The Palm Desert, September 29 date is the only California stop for the Got Back Tour, with the second date on October 4 in Las Vegas.

McCartney launched the Got Back tour in 2022, with 16 sold-out shows across the United States. The tour continued in 2023 with 18 shows and again in 2024 with 20 dates.

His 60 years of music include songs like "Hey Jude," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Let It Be," and more.

Longtime bandmates, Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar), and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) join the tour. The Got Back Tour also features the Hot City Horns; Mike Davis (trumpet), Kenji Fenton (saxes,) and Paul Burton (trombone).

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.