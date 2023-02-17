Paul Deanno has won five Emmy Awards for his work as a broadcast meteorologist in some of the largest television markets in the country. He is also the first broadcast meteorologist to do the weather on all three network morning newscasts: CBS This Morning, Good Morning America (ABC), and The Today Show (NBC).

This journey started for Paul when he was 10 years old. That's when his school took a tour of a television studio. Enamored with the energy of the newsroom, Paul started broadcasting high school football games and his school's morning announcements. After graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in broadcast journalism, Paul chose weather for his career path and re-enrolled in college with a focus on broadcast meteorology.

Paul has literally spanned the globe covering the weather. He's flown with the Hurricane Hunters, investigated global warming's impact on Glacier National Park, and he's broadcasted from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean onboard the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier for a report on how the military creates its forecasts.

Paul's favorite part of his job, however, is spending time with students at local elementary schools. That's the place where he has the most fun sharing his passion for the weather. That's also the reason why Paul started researching the amazing weather facts he used in his first book, "WOW! Weather!". Since then, he's written five other children's weather books, including titles focusing on snow, hurricanes, and weather throughout the solar system.

