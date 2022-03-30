Police investigate possible hate crime outside Pasadena LGBTQ+ event

Police are searching for a group of people accused of committing a hate crime outside of an LGBTQ+ event at iX Tapa Cantina in Old Town Pasadena early last Friday morning.

Pasadena police say they have already gotten a few tips from the public, and they're encouraging anyone else with information to come forward. One of the victims posted an update on social media.

"My face is doing a little better. I still have a swollen blood vessel in my eye. The swelling has gone down a lot," said Diamond Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he was injured last week, when a group of about 10 people attacked him and his friends as they were leaving iX Tapa Cantina. Several of them ended up with cuts and bruises.

Gonzalez believes they were targeted because they are gay, and police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Police called the attack in the parking lot behind the restaurant "heinous," and say they will be providing resources and referrals to services for those who were affected.

Police say that they do not have anyone in custody in right now. They are hoping more witnesses will come forward to help them identify possible suspects.