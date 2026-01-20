Pasadena police share new designs for department vehicles

The Pasadena Police Department has unveiled newly designed graphics for department vehicles.

"After about one year of collaboration, planning, and design work, the Pasadena Police Department—working alongside several City departments—officially rolled out its redesigned police vehicle graphics in December 2025," said a news release from the city.

The newly redesigned Pasadena Police Department vehicles. City of Pasadena

The designs are already featured on two patrol vehicles and five motorcycles, something that officials said was the first phase of a broader effort to rebrand.

The design idea incorporates the city's seal and unifies all lettering into a single typeface to modernize the appearance of department vehicles, the release stated.

"More than a visual refresh, the new vehicle graphics represent a clear signal of change—reflecting who we are today as an organization and where we are headed," the release said. "Our police vehicles are among the most visible symbols of the Department, and this redesigned livery underscores our commitment to professionalism, innovation, and a strong, recognizable presence in the community."

City officials say that new vehicles will transition to new graphics in the coming weeks, with each rollout representing "another step forward in reinforcing our commitment to progress, transparency, and service."