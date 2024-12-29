Pasadena officials release essential dos and don'ts for Rose Parade attendees

With the 136th Rose Parade and 111th Rose Bowl Game just around the corner, authorities are offering a reminder to visitors about key safety rules-especially for the many overnight campers lining the 5 ½-mile parade route.

For those attending the Rose Parade, the following rules apply:

Overnight camping is allowed only on the night of December 31, 2024.

Spectators can begin placing their belongings, such as blankets and chairs, along the sidewalk at noon on December 31, but personal items must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. after which they can be moved out to the blue "Honor Line."

Small, professionally manufactured barbecues are allowed as long as they are at least 25 feet from buildings and combustibles, and a fire extinguisher must be available.

Minors under 18 can be on the route only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. if accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, particularly children and seniors, and stay hydrated and nourished to prevent dehydration.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activities should report them to authorities.

The following conduct is prohibited:

Unauthorized entries into the parade are not allowed, and spectators must stay behind the blue "Honor Line."

Items like tents, sofas, and unoccupied chairs are prohibited, along with bonfires and fireworks.

Selling items without a city permit is illegal, and the sale of horns is banned.

Selling space along the parade route, other than grandstand seating, is illegal.

Public areas such as sidewalks and streets must remain unobstructed.

No ladders or scaffolding may be used as elevation for viewing the activities.

Only certified service animals are permitted, and pets should stay home.

Throwing objects into the parade route or at people or vehicles is not allowed and may result in citations.

Open alcohol containers are prohibited on public streets, and drone flights are banned due to a Temporary Flight Restriction in place, with violators facing fines or arrest.

Smoking, including the use of cannabis and vaping devices, is prohibited.