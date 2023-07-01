Pasadena man shoots, sounds roommate before killing himself; police investigating motive

Police believe a man critically wounded his roommate and then shot himself to death at the residential unit the two shared in Pasadena, authorities said today.

Officers dispatched at about 1:50 p.m. Friday to a multi-unit residential complex in the 200 block of North Madison Avenue, regarding a "shots call" with a victim down, located a man outside a unit suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Pasadena Police Department reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Monica Cuellar said. The 35- year-old man was later identified as Creighton Chun Ming Wong. A firearm was recovered near Wong, police said.

"Officers conducted a welfare check in the adjacent residential unit and located a second adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," Cuellar said. "That male was transported to a local hospital by Pasadena Fire Department paramedics in critical condition."

Police said the men were roommates and that Wong apparently shot his roommate before taking his own life.

Pasadena police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (626) 744-4241.