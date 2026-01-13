Pasadena Jewish temple burned in Eaton Fire vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Los Angeles County officials are offering a $10,000 reward to find the person who allegedly vandalized a Jewish temple with antisemitic graffiti.

"It's really, really painful to see on many levels," said Joshua Ratner, the leader of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center.

Last year's Eaton Fire destroyed the synagogue. The suspect spray-painted an expletive with the words "Zionism" and "RIP Renee" on the outer wall surrounding the now-empty lot. Ratner believes the vandal was referring to Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

"Even though there was no relationship — Judaism, Jewish people, Israel — with the tragedy that happened to Renee in Minnesota, whenever something bad happens, we know Jews are often blamed for it," Ratner said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the graffiti was discovered on Sunday. Detectives elevated the investigation to the Major Crimes Bureau Hate Crimes Task Force.

"This incident, hurt pretty bad," Lt. Dion Battee said. "Hurt the community bad and it hurt our department as well."

The LA County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to offer $10,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

"I am deeply disturbed by the vandalism and anti-Jewish graffiti discovered at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center," Barger wrote in a statement. "This despicable hate crime targets a community that is still healing and rebuilding after last year's devastating Eaton Fire and has no place in Los Angeles County."

Less than a week ago, the congregation commemorated the loss of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, which was founded in 1941. About 30 congregants lost their homes in the Eaton Fire.

If he had a chance to talk to the suspect, Rabbi Ratner said he would want to explain the harm the vandalism caused and ultimately change hearts and minds.

"We ultimately need to assist society," Rabbi Ratner said. "If all we do is attack one another, use words of anger and vitriol, then we are going to continue to rip each other apart. We need to build bridges."