Pasadena issues warning about fraudulent power and water bills

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The city of Pasadena has issued a warning about an influx of fraudulent power and water notices asking residents to send money or face shutoffs.

According to spokesperson Lisa Derderian, the city deals with fake notices but the scams have ramped up recently with officials being inundated with them on Friday. 

Officials have advised residents to be wary of the following numbers and emails:

  • 1-800-843-9177
  • (209) 846-1328 
  • (424) 286-3570
  • pasadenawaterandpowersupport.com 
  • pasedenawaterandpowersupport.com

Also, beware that many scam emails typically contain several grammatical and spelling errors. 

example-of-fraud-pwp.jpg
Pasadena said they have been inundated with fraudulent notices recently.  City of Pasadena

Officials said that Pasadena Water and Power will never ask for payment over apps such as Zelle or any other third-party service. If you have concerns, you can always reach out to PWP directly at (626) 744-4005 or through their website.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:51 PM

