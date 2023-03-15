Watch CBS News
Pasadena High School temporarily put on lockdown, replica gun discovered

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A lockdown of Pasadena High School prompted by a report that a student had a gun was lifted Tuesday afternoon after a replica gun was found, officials said.

Police went to the campus in the 2900 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard late Tuesday morning. Some students thought they saw another student with a gun and authorities were notified, according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

The lockdown was lifted early Tuesday afternoon for all but a small part of the campus as a search continued to determine if a weapon was on the school grounds. The lockdown was fully lifted later Tuesday after the replica gun was found, Derderian said.

The student was detained by authorities, and detectives are determining whether criminal charges will be sought, she added.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

