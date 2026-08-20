Pasadena bakery and café owner shares frustration after yet another break-in

Hailey Kwon says there is nothing of value to take at Dots Cafe & Bakery that can't be replaced, there is no cash to steal, and she is disturbed that her business has been targeted by criminals yet again.

She said the Colorado Boulevard bakery always has someone on-site because cupcakes are baked around the clock, and yesterday, four would-be thieves left empty-handed after being startled by an employee's scream.

"Luckily, we have staff here 24 hours a day. So right when they had broken the glass, our staff had come out, screamed and yelled at them, and they immediately left," Kwon said.

On Wednesday, sometime between 3 and 4 a.m., a red sedan pulled up in front of the bakery, and four people got out, shattered glass to the shop, and went inside. As quickly as they went in, they came out, surveillance footage showed.

Surveillance footage shows a red sedan pulling up, with four suspects breaking into Dots Cafe & Bakery. CBS LA

She said the same scenario has happened several times at the bakery.

"Just a couple months ago, we had vandalism on top of our roof, breaking all our ACs, HVAC units, our refrigerator, and freezers," Kwon said.

The frequency of criminal activity has prompted her to install a high-tech alarm and camera system.

After the incident, Kwon took to social media to share her frustrations and relief. "All the alarms are set, cameras at every angle, the police are patrolling the area, and cupcakes are being baked around the clock," Kwon wrote.

Glass is shattered at Dots Cafe & Bakery as thieves break in. CBS LA

Her message is clear: she wants to raise awareness for neighbors and businesses, so that everyone is on high alert regarding criminal activity.

"Our courageous staff protected our beautiful store, and our team worked so hard today. In retrospect, we have dealt with bigger problems together, so we got this minor setback," Kwon wrote on Wednesday.