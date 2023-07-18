Pasadena City Council debates coyote management solutions

Pasadena's City Council made a decision Monday regarding the management of coyotes in the area.

In response to numerous complaints, the Public Health Department conducted research on coyote behavior and control methods, presenting the council with a range of options that included trapping and killing the animals. However, this strategy faced strong opposition from dozens of speakers at the council meeting.

"If there are more coyotes in your area it's because of you and your behavior," said one meeting attendee.

Instead of euthanization, Pasadena's City Council has chosen to prioritize education as a means to manage the local coyote population. The council voted in favor of implementing non-lethal solutions, which involve bringing in coyote experts and collaborating with neighboring cities to address the issue effectively.

The city has already received 51 calls concerning coyotes this year, and two pets have reportedly been killed in coyote attacks.