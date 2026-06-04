33-year-old man arrested for series of Pasadena arson fires, city leaders say

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged connection to a series of arson fires that were set in Pasadena the week prior, according to city leaders.

In a news release from the city of Pasadena, officials said that Manuel Marias, of Duarte, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Pasadena police and fire departments and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," the release said. "Detectives continue to work closely with Pasadena Fire Department investigators to determine whether additional incidents may be connected to the suspect and to complete the case for prosecution. Additional details regarding charges and the circumstances surrounding the incidents will be released as they become available."

There was no information provided on how many fires were set, but city officials said that they believed Marias was connected to multiple fires that occurred the week of May 25.

Marias was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Temple Station in lieu of $400,000 bail. It's unclear when he was due in court.

Pasadena city officials thanked the public for their cooperation with their ongoing investigation and for reporting suspicious activity promptly.

Anyone who believes to have more information regarding the fires was asked to contact LASD Arson Investigator Oscar Corcio at 323-881-7500.