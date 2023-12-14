Watch CBS News
Parolee accused of breaking into multiple West Hollywood mailrooms

By Matthew Rodriguez

Deputies need help finding a parolee accused of breaking into multiple mailrooms in West Hollywood.

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Christian Wood. He's accused of breaking into three mailrooms throughout the city between September 2023 and November 2023. He allegedly started a fire during one of the burglaries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Wood was arrested multiple times in the past for burglary, mail theft, identity theft, robbery and other theft-related violations. He currently has an active arrest warrant for violating his parole. 

Deputies urged anyone with information leading to Wood's arrest to call Detective Zeff at (310) 855-8850. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website. 

